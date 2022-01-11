Egypts Ministry of Health and Population announced sending out 46 medical convoys to remote and deprived areas across the country from 10 to 17 January as part of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisis Decent Life initiative.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Official Spokesperson for the ministry, pointed out that the medical convoys will be directed to the border governorates and the villages most in need throughout the country, with a commitment to take all precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the convoys include all medical specialities, from internal medicine, paediatrics, nose and ear, orthopaedics, surgery, ophthalmology, dentistry, heart, dermatology, gynaecology and family planning, as well as radiology and medical analysis.

The free of charge convoys also include a pharmacy that has a good inventory of drugs.

Furthermore, the ministrys statement added that cases that need to undergo surgery will be transferred to hospitals affiliated with the ministry.

