Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, said that the ministry is implementing updated protocols for treating patients with the coronavirus in hospitals.

He also stressed the ministry’s commitment to the latest treatment protocols in all hospitals according to recent updates in the interest of the health and safety of the Egyptian patient.

Abdel Ghaffar made his remarks during a meeting on Monday evening with his assistants at the health ministry to follow up on the progress of the ministry’s plan to address the pandemic and to preserve the public health of citizens.

The meeting aimed to follow up on the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus nationwide and to review the periodic reports of each governorate, as well as follow up on the rates of patients’ frequency and their distribution to hospitals and the occupancy rates of internal and intensive care beds.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the recovery rates of coronavirus patients in hospitals increased by 16% during the past two weeks, in addition to the high rates of patient discharge from hospitals during that period by 14%.

Furthermore, the minister directed that hospitals nationwide be inspected regularly to follow up on the performance level of medical teams, the implementation of the coronavirus treatment protocol, and equip hospitals and ensure the availability of a strategic stockpile of drugs and supplies.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).