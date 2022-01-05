Cairo – Egypt will build two national universities in Helwan and Mansoura, upon a Cabinet’s approval on 5 January.

Helwan National University will include eight faculties, including Applied Health Sciences Technology, Arts and Applied Arts, Human Sciences, as well as Commerce and Business Administration.

Mansoura National University will also comprise eight faculties like Applied Health Sciences Technology, Nursing, in addition to Economics and Administrative Sciences.

Establishing the two educational facilities is part of Egypt’s direction to having non-profit smart universities in line with the latest international systems.