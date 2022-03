YAOUNDE: Egypt managed to pull off another turnaround, scoring two goals to beat Morocco in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations during the thriller played today at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.

Egypt's winning goal came in the extra time after the regular time ended in a 1-1 draw.

Egypt will face hosts Cameroon on Thursday in the semi-final of the tournament.

