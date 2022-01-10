RIYADH: The British Council and the Ministry of Education have launched an online training program for English language teachers in Saudi Arabia.

NILE allows participants to join fully tutor-led training which leads to certification recognized by schools and language teaching organizations worldwide. Each course is designed and run by an expert tutor and has a maximum of 16 participants.



The courses include a range of multimedia and bespoke activities, with tools developed by a team of teacher trainers and digital experts to recreate the interaction and engagement expected in a face-to-face teacher development course.



Dr. Mohammad bin Saud Al-Moqbil, deputy minister for general education, said: “Education in Saudi Arabia has been receiving great and continuous support from our wise leaders to guarantee prosperity and development in this particular vital domain.



Hence, multiple initiatives to process and achieve the highest global indicators and attain the set goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 are in pursuit of opportunities to level all plans and efforts.



“The Ministry of Education is proud to collaborate with the British Council to work together on this great program that targets 40 English language teachers across Saudi Arabia. By participating in this program, teachers will have the opportunity to work with their peers from other countries and develop essential skills and competencies.”

Eilidh Kennedy McLean, British Council country director for Saudi Arabia, said: “The British Council is delighted to support English language teachers in Saudi Arabia to undertake NILE online professional development courses. NILE is one of the world’s largest providers of training and development for English language teaching.



“The existing partnership between the British Council and the Ministry of Education is longstanding and strong, and this is a further initiative which contributes to building capacity and delivering opportunities for professional development. The UK is committed to a long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia, including engaging and supporting the delivery of Vision 2030. Education has always been at the heart of our bilateral strategic partnership.’’



Successful completion of a NILE online course entitles teachers to a certificate which is formally and officially aligned to The Eaquals Framework for Language Teacher Training & Development and the Cambridge English Teaching Framework.



This certification is part of the professional development plan of language teachers from over 45 countries and valued by employers and managers worldwide.



The British Council is the UK’s cultural relations organization, creating opportunities for people globally to connect and engage with each other through the arts, education and the English language.