Dubai-based airline Emirates will now operate daily passenger flights to South Africa's Johannesburg.

In a travel update posted on the airline's website on Thursday, Emirates said it will not carry outbound passengers from Johannesburg due to current travel restrictions.

Emirates' passenger operations to and from Durban and Cape Town remain suspended.

Passengers are advised to check the airline website for flight schedule, seat availability and latest travel requirements.

Customers affected by flight cancellations do not need to call immediately for rebooking as they can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.