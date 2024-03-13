DUBAI - Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, today launched Gift It Forward, a Ramadan initiative organised in partnership with the Community Development Authority (CDA).

Supporting the national Ramadan In Dubai campaign, Gift It Forward will revitalise thousands of new items and products into distinctive, one-of-a-kind gifts, which will be distributed to over 8,000 blue-collar workers, as well as 500 low-income families supported by CDA.

In collaboration with Dubai Holding Entertainment, Dubai Holding Real Estate, Dubai Holding Asset Management, Dubai Holding Hospitality Assets, Jumeirah Group, Dubai Community Management, TECOM Group, as well as supporting partners Azadea and Apparel Group and execution partner Goumbook, volunteers will assemble, package and distribute the new inventory items collected from Dubai Holding portfolio companies and partner retail brands. The items include clothing, stationery, books and accessories, among many others.

In line with the Dubai Holding Sustainability Strategy, the repurposing of items into gifts for blue-collar workers and low-income families not only helps to reduce waste, but also reinforces the importance of mindful consumption with the value of giving.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said, “Through Gift It Forward, an initiative that integrates environmental stewardship with social responsibility, we want to enrich the lives of those who work around the clock to ensure the essential services of our communities run seamlessly, while also encouraging the adoption of sustainable behaviours in line with our sustainability agenda. We believe that instilling the values of giving, community and responsibility, both within the Group and across the UAE, will create a socially and environmentally conscious generation, which will in turn undoubtedly contribute towards shaping a better tomorrow.”

“Underscoring our long-standing belief that partnership and collective action are essential to achieve positive impact, this initiative will see hundreds of volunteers from across Dubai Holding’s businesses, CDA, Azadea and Apparel Group, participate in a series of volunteering events to assemble and deliver these gifts to blue-collar workers and low-income families across the UAE,” concluded Buhumaid.

Huraiz Al-Murr bin Huraiz, CEO of Social Care & Development Sector in the Community Development Authority, added, “Gift It Forward embodies our commitment to elevate social engagement, perfectly aligning with the Holy Month’s core values of kindness and compassion. An array of carefully selected gifts will be distributed to more than 700 children, aiming to not only spread joy but also to foster a culture of giving and solidarity.”

“Our collaboration with Dubai Holding is designed to bolster community empowerment and seeks to unlock further possibilities for broadening the reach of the Community Development Authority’s initiatives throughout the community,” Bin Huraiz added.

The Gift It Forward initiative will commence on the first day of Ramadan and extend throughout the Holy Month, offering family-friendly volunteering options along the way. In addition, Dubai Holding's destinations, attractions and communities, including Global Village, Al Khawaneej Walk, Riverland™ Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and Boxpark Dubai, are commemorating Ramadan with a rich array of events and activities, including competitions, special decorations, late-night openings, Ramadan art exhibitions and stunning weekend fireworks.