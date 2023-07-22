It’s not unusual to see our utility bills go up during summer months because of the hot weather as residents spend more time inside air-conditioned rooms to escape from the blistering temperatures. But there are ways to mitigate our expenses that are also practical tips to ensure our homes are safe this summer and beyond.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) recently re-shared guidelines that are not only aimed at reducing electrical consumption and saving some dirhams, but also lowering the risk of fire due to misuse of electrical appliances and connections brought about by increasing temperatures during summer.

First off, Dewa stressed the importance of using “original, high-quality electrical appliances that meet safety standards, as well as accredited technicians to carry out installation and maintenance work.”

Second, always check the connections, extensions, electrical wires, and plugs, especially during summer. Ensure that appliances do not exceed their capacity, operation limits, or are overloaded.

DEWA also pointed out the need to avoid connecting multiple devices to electrical supply sources that exceed their capacity.

Safety tips

Cover wires using proper insulation. Be careful of exposed wires and damaged electrical parts

Ensure that electrical wires do not pass through corridors, doors, or windows.

Pay attention to electric kettles; disconnect it from the power source after use

Make sure electrical appliances are visible and are in a well-ventilated area, away from fabrics and curtains.

Saving tips

Air-conditioners

Keep thermostat at 24°C, or higher; each degree increase in set point can save up to 5 per cent on AC consumption

Use energy-efficient ACs with 4 or 5 stars rating that can save up to 25 per cent of cooling consumption

Use fans to circulate air. They use about as much electricity as a light bulb and can make you feel comfortable at higher thermostat settings, and do not forget to turn fans off when you leave the room

Clean AC filters periodically to reduce energy consumption

Use curtains etc. to reduce the heat entering through glass or windows

Apply weather-plugging around doors/windows to keep cooled air inside the house

Lighting

Turn off lights in unoccupied areas to save energy.

Use efficient lights (LED) for indoor & outdoor lighting because of their longer lifespan and higher-efficiency compared to equivalent conventional lights.

Clean your light bulbs regularly, as dirt limits diffusion of light and decreases illumination.

Turn off unnecessary lights and use natural lighting as much as you can in places which are not exposed directly to sunlight during summer.

Install dimmers to control the brightness of lights and reduce energy consumption.

Appliances

Switch off electrical water heaters during summer

To avoid wasting energy, set fridge temperature at 4°C

Keep freezer temperature at -18°C.

Use microwaves; they consume less energy than ovens

Check refrigerator/freezer door gasket for deterioration

Keep your fridge away from direct sunlight

Use fridge with a high energy efficiency rating

Water-saving tips

Install a water-efficient showerhead with a flow rate of less than 8 litres per minute.

Install aerators on your kitchen and bathroom faucets to reduce faucet water use by up to 40%.

Turn off the water when brushing your teeth or shaving and save more than 5 gallons (19 litres) per day.

Clean vegetables in a bowl partially filled with water rather than running water from the tap, taking into consideration all health issues. Reuse the water for plants at your home.

Check toilets periodically for leaks and repair them promptly.

Water your plants before 8 am or after 6 pm to reduce evaporation losses.

Wash your car with a bucket of soapy water instead of using a hose or pipe.

Clean your outer courtyard with a broom instead of the water hose.

Conduct a leak test two times a year by switching off all water devices and checking the water metre. If the metre is still running, this indicates a water leak in the piping system.

