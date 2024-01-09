Well-known Egyptian comedian and author Bassem Youssef will be making his way to Dubai to attend the 1 Billion Followers Summit this month.

The comedian who has taken social media by storm in the past few months will be heading over to the event on January 10, 2024.

Bassem will be headlining day 1 activities with his thought-provoking inspirational talk titled "The Dark Side of Making It on Social Media".

The second edition of the summit for content creators and gamers will be held in Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future on 10 and 11 January 2024 in Dubai.

Youssef is set to inspire the audience through his unique journey of ups and downs of his media career, shedding light on the physiological toll of being in the limelight. His talk will explore the challenges and sacrifices that come with exposure, fame, and monetary success in the world of social media. This talk promises to be a highlight of the 'Get Together' track, emphasising the importance of cultivating connections in the content industry.

