Smiles, giggles and a whole lot of fun marked ‘Spectrum 22’, which saw about 150 children of determination from seven schools come together for a day of fun and games at the BITS Pilani campus.

The event, organised by the social and environment club of BITS Pilani recently, is making a comeback after two years.

The post pandemic event saw students from Rashid Centre for People of Determination, SNF Special Needs Future Development Center, Manzil Centre – Sharjah, Sharjah Autism Center, Awladouna Center, Senses Residential and Day Care For Special Needs and Tender Hearts Arena, enjoy cultural activities, games and treats galore.

The event aims at creating a culture of inclusivity and empathy amongst students, so that people of determination grow up to become a contributing segment of society.

“It was such a fun filled day for these children. It is so peaceful to watch them and sing, play, dance and be their self,” said Sandhya Gupta, a computer science engineering student at BITS Pilani, studying in the fourth year of the degree course.

She said each of these students are blessed with something special - some are good at painting, some at creative arts. “Many have got good drawing skills. Who knows one day we may see one of these become a great painter,” said Gupta.

Mayank, another student at BITS Pilani said he was involved in such an event for the first time and it was an eye-opening experience. “We must be thankful for whatever we have, he said.

Dr Geetha, faculty incharge, at the social and environment club, said: “We dedicate this day to children of determination, filled with fun activities, laughter, and joy. The event aims to spread awareness about people with special needs, while helping increase bonding and interaction among students of various campuses and also our students.”

The children had a wonderful time at the various fun pits-stops such as the balloon pit, face painting counter, indoor football field, basketball, and bowling, as a cheerful playlist of songs kept them company.

Dr Srinivasan, director BITS Pilani, Dubai said that the ‘Spectrum’ events have been an immensely successful and inspirational event, which had helped achieve their purpose of bringing smiles on the faces of these students.

“We will continue to host such events in coming years as it provides us with an opportunity to interact with these children and experience the atmosphere of kindness and acceptance.”

