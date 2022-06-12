Residents can request for a temporary road to their house through a smart application, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the RTA asked residents if they needed a temporary road constructed to their home, reminding them that they can apply for a gravel road to be laid. They were encouraged to avail the Tareej service using Mahboub – RTA's virtual assistant.

Those who need to avail the service can do so in six steps.

The entire process is free of cost for residential villas.

