Authorities in Dubai have announced the reopening of public parks and night beaches.

The Dubai Municipality had temporarily closed the facilities as a safety measure on Sunday evening after heavy rains and strong winds lashed the Emirate.

The civic body responded to more than 100 emergency reports over the weekend as winds and rains uprooted trees and flooded roads.

Municipal workers responded to 85 reports of trees that fell in residential areas and on roads.

Residents of gated communities in Dubai earlier told Khaleej Times about the damages they had seen. One resident said trees lay toppled in her neighbourhood, while another said his garden sustained damages.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

