DUBAI - The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a vibrant urban destination for culture and community, thrilled onlookers with a distinctive sky light show to celebrate the unveiling of Gate Avenue.

As part of the festivities, DIFC is launching a number of exciting activities and entertainment for its visitors during this season and throughout Dubai Shopping Festival 2022 including a floral installation and Santa’s sleigh, which will provide the ideal photo opportunity to visitors.

Featuring an array of leading retail, art and fashion experience, Gate Avenue extends from The Gate Building to Central Park Towers, providing a seamless walkway, fully connected year-round walkable destination including an outdoor promenade for greater levels of accessibility and connectivity for the DIFC community.

