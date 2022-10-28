The two world-class acts will join an incredible lineup of Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia

Iconic rock band Def Leppard and British rapper Dave are set to perform in Abu Dhabi during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

While the iconic UK outfit will bring the curtains down on Sunday, November 20 at the Grand Prix, Dave will be playing at the Yasalam After-Race concert on Thursday, November 17.

The two world-class acts will join an already incredible lineup of multi-Platinum, Grammy-award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, and multiple Grammy-nominated trio Swedish House Mafia who will be performing at the Etihad Park during the iconic sporting event. All the performances and the races will make for four days full of thrill.

With more than 110million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the US, 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-Platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, and bringing together classic Leppard hits such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me and Foolin.

UK rap artist Dave's 2019 debut album Psychodrama was met with widespread critical acclaim, winning the prestigious Mercury Prize and named ‘Album of the Year’ at the BRIT Awards. The British producer, musician and songwriter has also collaborated with Drake and AJ Tracey.

Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. While unprecedented global demand has seen all 2022 Grand Prix tickets sold out, limited Golden Circle access is still available, providing the best possible access closest to the stage at the Etihad Park.

