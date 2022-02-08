DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a joint venture between Stuttgart based DC Aviation and Dubai’s Al-Futtaim, has expanded its fleet under management with the addition of a Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft.

DCAF will operate the new aircraft on behalf of a private owner.

The management contract will see DCAF provide full Flight Operational Aircraft Management services, Continuous Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO), hangar parking and FBO handling at its facility at Al Maktoum International Airport, in addition to providing maintenance services for the aircraft.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “We welcome the addition of the Challenger 350 to our managed fleet. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have been successful in adding a second aircraft to our management fleet in Q4 of last year. We are extremely pleased with the continued interest from aircraft owners and operators seeking our expertise to manage their assets both commercially as well as under private operation. This is a strong testament of our expertise, capability and the quality of our service.”

DCAF’s core areas of business include aircraft management, maintenance, FBO and ground handling and Business jet charter.