Aries (March 21-April 19): Today's zodiac advice would be to stay calm and composed in diverse situations, as work can be stressful for you. Keep a check on your mental as well as physical well-being. Practising meditation would be an excellent way for your holistic growth and approach towards things. Try to maintain a healthy equilibrium between personal and professional life. It would be best if you organised your surroundings so that you can focus clearly. Your opinions won't match those of your colleagues or your boss, so avoid clashing with them. After spending time with your loved ones, you will feel contented and energised today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): It is advisable for you to complete your pending work as soon as possible, as it can pile up later in the week, causing undue stress. It might not be easy for you, but you must make some decisions today. You'll get the support that you need from your family and friends. Students will excel in their curricular as well as non-curricular activities. Your health might not be at its best today, so think of consulting a doctor if it worsens. Look out for people who are trying to pull you down; maintain a distance from them. You'll bond well with your siblings today.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Don't feel pressured, and enjoy your time at the workplace. You'll create a great impression amongst your colleagues and superiors. Your past investments are giving great returns now. As money is flowing in, you'll feel strengthened on the financial front. This is an excellent time to make more investments but under the financial budget. Health-wise, you need to be extra cautious if you have any ailment. Adapt a healthy lifestyle and diet to avoid health scares in the upcoming days. Try exploring new activities to make your monotonous routine more exciting. Your partner might have planned a surprise for you today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Start your day by doing something different. It could be as little as taking a different way to work today. A well-wisher will come into your life, which would benefit you professionally and personally. Today, reconnect with your old friends and set a meet-up for the old time's sake. Your efforts are likely to start paying off soon. It would be best to focus on your physical condition as your health can deteriorate a bit. You will succeed in a professional endeavour that you have started or planned to start. You might feel a communication gap with your partner today, don't be afraid to express your genuine emotions. Don’t hurt your loved ones, and think before speaking.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Trust your gut instinct and believe in yourself. Your opinions might change the course of action and prove to be fruitful at your workplace. As old investments come to fruition, your financial situation is expected to improve. Try eating healthy and avoiding junk food; that can become your mantra to stay fit. A helpful tip will be useful while dealing with a challenging situation at work. Stay away from people who bring negative energies, as they can impact your mental well-being. Any disagreements with your partner will be resolved today if you discuss them. Singles should stay content with their life at this point in time.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgos, stop overthinking, as it might hamper your overall well-being. Give your mind speed a break. Your positive attitude will keep you energised throughout the day. Try exploring new avenues, as it can benefit you in the long run. Avoid comparing yourself with others, trust yourself and don't belittle your achievements. Financially, you'll see a few gains today. Your health and emotional well-being can be unstable today, so practising meditation is a great idea. You'll be showered with love today by your loved ones. Some disagreements can crop up between you and your siblings due to miscommunication, but they will be resolved soon.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Avoid heated arguments with your loved ones today. Think rationally, and don't let your feelings consume you. Your infectious energy today will make everyone happy around you. Your focus towards work will garner appreciation from your colleagues and your boss. Don't distract yourself, as you'll have a target to complete. Help people in need, and that help might come back to you. You'll not find any problems on the financial front. You're doing great health-wise, but don't take your health for granted. There could be a few external forces that might come into your relationships, so beware of those and keep things transparent.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): This is an excellent time for you to buy something for your household. Students may feel discouraged on the academic front. Spend some time together with your family members. An outing or a vacation might be planned. Do your favourite activity today, and you'll enjoy your time. Pay attention to the trust issues that arise on the professional and personal front and try to find a balance. Focus on developing honest communication and maintaining trust with your family, friends, and coworkers. If you're single, consider your options before acting out since someone from your past might want to get in touch with you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): This is the perfect time to strengthen the bond with your close ones. Your relationships and friendships will improve in a significant way. Today your profession will demand more of your time and effort. There are chances for you to demonstrate your potential, and how well you do so will determine everything. Those who are eager to change jobs can do it right now. You'll observe a lot of things today that would benefit you. You are financially sound but avoid making big financial decisions today. Your health is in perfect condition today, but you might want to check up on your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): A good day is ahead of you, so cheer up! Your financial security will also make it possible for you to purchase a new home where you can relocate with great ease. Listen to your elders. Their knowledge might help you in making important life decisions. Focus on short-term goals rather than long-term goals. You will be able to handle responsibilities easily, which might boost your confidence. The efforts in your love life will be noticed, and your relationship will prosper soon. Remember to love yourself as well. Your children might need your support today, so be there for them.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): It would be best if you spent more time thinking about your employment opportunities. In order to seize the appropriate opportunities in life, you must be hopeful. Your friends and family will always be there supporting you. Try to finish any pending work tasks so you can unwind this weekend. Your coworkers will be very helpful and will aid you in doing your task on schedule. Now is a wonderful time to make new investments as you are financially stable. You will learn a lot of valuable life lessons today. For some, their love life can be restarted. Pamper your partner today with a surprise date.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): It is advisable for you to express your emotions as you'll feel bottled up afterwards. It would benefit you if you handled your responsibilities without losing your calm. Some strength and determination are needed, and you are good to go. Some life-changing decisions need to be taken care of. Think wisely and rationally. It would help if you looked after your finances. If you save up, your finances can be stable. Singles might be attracted towards someone and try to make new connections. Don't hesitate to initiate something; it could turn into something good. People who are dating will feel lucky with their partner.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer based out of India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779

Web: www.astrozindagi.in

