MAKKAH — In an inspiring display of community service, more than 3,355 volunteers across 28 different entities have dedicated approximately 358,071 hours to the service of the Prophet's Mosque during the first 15 days of Ramadan.



This significant contribution was coordinated by the Department of Social and Voluntary Services at the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.



The volunteers engaged in various essential activities, including guiding visitors, crowd management, distributing meals and Zamzam water bottles, and responding to worshipers' inquiries in multiple languages.



This substantial volunteer effort underscores the community's dedication to supporting the spiritual and logistical needs of the mosque's visitors during the holy month of Ramadan, enhancing the worship experience for thousands.

