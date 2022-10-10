The Ugandan community in the UAE celebrated their country’s Independence Day at a ceremony which was attended by several UAE dignitaries and dozens of ambassadors of various nations.

The 60th Independence anniversary, which was organised by the Ugandan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, was celebrated on Sunday evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Corniche in Abu Dhabi.

Uganda got its independence from the British colonialists on October 9, 1962.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the Independence Day.

Speaking at the event, the Ugandan Ambassador to the UAE, Zaake W. Kibedi said the Independence Day has always been a source of national pride for all Ugandans.

“Uganda and UAE diplomatic relations were officially established in 2009 when Uganda opened up the embassy in Abu Dhabi and further bolstered in 2011 when the UAE reciprocated by opening up its embassy its embassy in Kampala,” he said.

“Since then the relations have been growing from strength to strength in all dimensions vide bilateral, foreign direct investment, trade and tourism, technology transfer and humanitarian assistance.”

He added: “The strong relationship between Uganda and the UAE has further been strengthened by the signing of several agreements in areas of: agriculture, labour and economic cooperation, avoidance of double taxation and protection of investments amongst others.”

According to the ambassador, between 2018 and 2022 trade between Uganda and the UAE has grown by three-fold, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has multiplied 6 times and connectivity has increased with five daily flights.

Mariam Zayed Al Mazrouei, from the African Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Uganda are characterised by strength, depth, constancy, and ability to expand strongly to broader horizons in all aspects and at various levels that achieve more hopes and aspirations of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, both countries have maintained robust and evolving ties,” she said.

“Trade relations between Uganda and the UAE are very strong, strategic invaluable and are developing further.”

Ugandan expat in Abu Dhabi, Ritah Nazziwa, who attended the event, said that Independence Day is a time for rethinking where the nation comes from and where it is headed.

“The Independence Day portrays unity and freedom for Uganda as many people sacrificed their life. The nation has achieved a lot in all these years since the day we gained independence,” she said.

Another Ugandan expat, Stephen Rubinga said: “As Ugandans, we should consider the independence as a day to think how we can redirect our energies to the development of Uganda so we stand tall and firm among other nations.”

The number of Ugandans living and working in the UAE has grown from less than 1,000 in 2009 to approximately 100,000 as of today, according to ambassador Kibedi.

