SHARJAH - The 6th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together hundreds of palm farmers from all across the UAE.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event will feature a series of competitions with cash prizes totaling AED1 million for 145 winners. It will be open to visitors every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Throughout the event's days, a wide range of commercial, cultural, and economic activities and events will be held, where farmers and owners of palm farms will be in for competition as they present a variety of dates in an effort to win one of the festival six-category award.

The categories include Al Ratab Beauty, Largest Dates Branch, Best Lemons, Fig Contest, Al Heseel Date Contest, and Most Beautiful Dates Basket (only for women). Each category offers rewards of between AED1,000 and AED25,000.

The festival will provide farmers with scientific advice on contemporary farming techniques and the most crucial procedures that should be taken into account to improve the quality of date output, making it a crucial venue for the development of the palm industry.

The event will also contribute to enhancing the sustainability of traditional crafts, where the organizing committee often buys the date baskets manufactured by productive families to provide them with every possible support.

It will witness strong competitions from the very first day, which will include beauty contests for Khunaizi dates, the largest dates branch, as well as the most beautiful basket (for women only). As for the second day, it will feature beauty competitions for Shishi dates and Fard dates, as well as Heseel dates, while the third day will witness beauty contests for Khalas dates and Lemons. The event will conclude with another two beauty competitions for Al Nukhba dates and fig.

Over the years, the festival has grown to become one of the most important heritage events and tourist attractions in the Emirate of Sharjah.