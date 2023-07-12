Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has begun accepting applications for the 2023 edition of the prestigious Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Awards, which features five main categories, including the prestigious ‘Turjuman’ Award and nine associated accolades.

These awards are designed to honour the outstanding achievements of writers, intellectuals and publishers, as well as local talents whose writing and translation are offering new qualitative perspectives to the Arab intellectual, cultural, literary and social landscape.

In a bid to celebrate and motivate first-time Emirati novelists, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the organiser of the annual award, has announced a new category to highlight their work, perspectives and voices.

Interested applicants in the UAE, Arab region and from around the world can submit their entries for this global award on the book fair’s official website at www.sibf.com/ar/awards before 31st August, 2023. Winners of the 2023 edition of the SIBF Awards will be announced during the grand opening ceremony of the 42nd SIBF, which will be held in November in Expo Centre Sharjah.

With a prize pool exceeding AED 2 million, the award is divided into 5 main categories including Sharjah Translation ‘Turjuman’, The Sharjah Award for an Emirati Book; Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel; Sharjah Award for the Best International Book; and The Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award.

The Sharjah Translation 'Turjuman’ Award

The 7th annual Sharjah Translation ‘Turjuman’ Award will continue to highlight the achievements of talented translators and publishers who are playing an instrumental role in taking Arabic language works to non-Arab readers worldwide. AED 100,000 of the AED 1.4M is awarded to the translator, and the remaining prize is split between the two publishers who publish the original Arabic work and the one who translates it.

Sharjah Award for an Emirati Book announces new category for budding local talent

This AED 300,000 award category has introduced an important new category “Best Emirati Book for First-Time Authors” to encourage and promote emerging local writers, who will be awarded AED 50,000 for an outstanding debut novel that demonstrates their literary prowess and creative ingenuity.

The other three sub-categories of this award are, Best Emirati Novel Award, Best Emirati Creative literature Book, and Best Emirati Academic Book, which are designed to encourage local literary talents, authors, researchers and publishers to continue enriching the UAE library with exceptional and valuable work.

Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel

The AED 150,000 award recognises original works that present fresh themes, styles, and creative perspectives in their portrayal of the sociocultural realities of the Arab world.

Sharjah Award for the Best International Book

Divided into two subcategories of fiction and non-fiction, each valued at AED 50,000, this award honours the most outstanding literary works of the year in English.

Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award

The AED 75,000 award is split equally amongst the winners of the following sub-categories: Best Local Publisher, Best Arab Publisher and Best International Publisher, recognising each one’s contributions to advancing the global industry.