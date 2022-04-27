Riyadh – The National Center for Performance Management (ADAA) measures the satisfaction of Umrah performers and visitors on 77 public services offered to them from 15 departments via 10 stages of performing Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Holy Mosque.



The survey includes several locations, such as airports, the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Haramain High Speed Railway and its timings, hospitals and medical centers, historical and cultural sites and centers specialized in serving Umrah performers. The survey aims at checking the level of satisfaction and joining efforts with public departments to improve services according to the beneficiaries' satisfaction and in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to offer the best services for guests of the Two Holy Mosques.



Executive Director of Beneficiary Experience at ADAA Saad Al-Mogren noted that the directives of the wise leadership always stress the importance of providing the best services for guests of the Two Holy Mosques and all services that can ensure their comfort and satisfaction while performing their rituals, where ADAA is always keen on measuring the Umrah trip and visit that is considered among the most important trips that the center measures every year to know about the level of satisfaction of Umrah performers and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques regarding the service provided to them.



He said: "We measure the satisfaction of beneficiaries through several standards, including procedures, the preparedness of the place, e-system, employees' performance, the speed of completion and quality of end products".



He added: "We, while measuring the satisfaction of Umrah performers and visitors, rely on several tools, such telephone, field and e-questionnaires, in addition to the mystery beneficiary who conducts unannounced visits to measure all stages of performing rituals and visiting sites, where all these tools seek to identify strengths in measurable services so as to boost them and explore opportunities to boost them."



Al-Mogren stressed that ADAA works in harmony with all departments to measure the level of satisfaction in a bid to have government service with a better quality and in realization for the Saudi Vision 2030 that is concerned with realizing high levels of satisfaction about the services that are offered by various institutions.