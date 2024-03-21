Makkah: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has implemented its Ramadan plan for the middle ten days of the holy month, according to the successfully outlined objectives and plans.



The plans focused on creating a worshipful environment for the pilgrims and visitors of the Holy Mosques, emphasizing guest services and enriching their religious experience throughout the holy month of Ramadan.



The president of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, confirmed during a meeting with religious leaders that the outcomes of the first ten-day plan underwent governance to ensure the implementation of requirements and performance indicators. This, he said, came in accordance with the operational excellence principles of the Two Holy Mosques system and the satisfaction rate of their visitors.



During the middle ten-day plan, he said there would be an intensification of religious, guidance, and counselling lessons, highlighting the moderate message of the Two Holy Mosques and leveraging their significance in the hearts of Muslims.



This is amid the expected increase in visitors and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques, with the aim of enhancing integration and harmony with all partners and government sectors, Dr. Al-Sudais noted.



Moreover, he praised the effective media role and its coordination with the General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in the success and distinction of the media plan during the first ten days.



Dr. Al-Sudais also appreciated the media's role in conveying the message of the Two Holy Mosques locally and globally, considering media professionals as partners in success alongside other entities operating in the Two Holy Mosques.