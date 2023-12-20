RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah appreciated the Council of Ministers’ decision to designate the year 2024 as the “Year of the Camel” to celebrate the unique cultural value that camels represent in the lives of the people of the Arabian Peninsula.

It consolidates their solid position, and enhances their presence locally and internationally, as an authentic cultural heritage and an essential component in building civilization.



Prince Badr thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the generous care and unlimited support that culture and cultural figures receive, saying that this gives Saudi culture its right of pride and celebration with its solid roots, values and authentic cultural elements, and presenting them to the world.



The ministry will supervise the Year of the Camel 2024 celebrations and will work through it to highlight the value of camels and their connection to the Saudi identity. This will be through various initiatives and programs, implemented by the ministry in cooperation with its partners, to enhance national efforts to develop the camel sector and increase the level of its contribution to national development.

