Makkah: The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque organized a series of permanent and mobile exhibitions inside and outside the Grand Mosque aiming to enrich visitors' experience at the two holy mosques by showcasing their intricate architecture and their deep cultural, historical, and emotional legacy.



The exhibitions apply digital techniques to transfer the visitors to a real experience into the Two Holy Mosques corridors and narrate to them the details of Islamic architecture, arts, and crafts, and their evolution to the present time through the most important heritage, legal, and historical books.



These exhibitions embody the great interest from the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as the guests of God witness this development embodied by landmarks between the past and the present, such as carpets, doors, vehicles, the holy Kaaba's "Kiswa" cover, the blessed Well of Zamzam, and models of expansion in Saudi Arabia.



For a richer experience, the authority has allocated for the exhibitions' professional employees to equip the permanent and mobile exhibitions according to the latest modern methods to attract international visitors.



Among the authority's main goals is to enrich visitors' experience and raise their awareness by organizing visits to the exhibitions held at the Grand Mosque during the month of Ramadan, the library of the Holy Mosque of Makkah, and the Library of Al Masjid Al Haram. It also organizes visits to the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswah, which receives its visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.



Additionally, a visitor can visit the Library of Al Masjid Al Haram, located on the second floor next to King Fahd Gate, throughout the day.



As for the library of the Holy Mosque of Makkah in Batha Quraysh, it is available in two periods, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.