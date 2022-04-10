RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to increase this year's Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims from inside the Kingdom and abroad, according to each country's allocation, and in line with preventive recommendations.

Quoting the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that this year's Hajj will apply to pilgrims who are younger than 65 years old and who have full immunisation with the basic doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Those attending Hajj from abroad must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, using a sample taken within 72 hours before departure to Saudi Arabia, it said.

The Ministry has stressed that pilgrims must adhere to preventive measures, and must follow precautionary instructions while performing their Hajj duties, to ensure their health and wellbeing.