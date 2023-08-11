AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced that the "AlUla International Archeology Summit" will take place from September 13th to 15th.



During this three-day summit, esteemed international experts and pioneers in archeology and cultural heritage will come together to engage in discussions on four major topics: identity, archeological sites, flexibility, and access.



This summit aims to serve as a platform for scientific discourse, collaboration, and innovation, with 60 speakers working towards establishing connections between archeology and contemporary global issues within the sector. The goal is to foster a shared vision and develop heritage-based solutions.



In addition to the main summit, a "Future Forum" will be organized on the sidelines. This forum will feature experts from the Kingdom and abroad, engaging in brainstorming discussions on strategies to improve archeology and cultural landscapes.



The overarching objective of the summit is to harness the potential of cultural heritage-inspired visions for the benefit of humanity, aligned with the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030.



Furthermore, this event coincides with the Kingdom hosting, for the first time, the 45th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Riyadh from September 10th to 25th.