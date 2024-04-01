Madinah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque called on visitors to the mosque to take advantage of the "occupancy status of prayer halls" service during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan. This service enables visitors to know available and vacant sites for prayer.



The service "occupancy status of prayer halls" is one of the most important services available in Arabic, English and Urdu. It allows visitors to the Prophet's Mosque to know the capacity status throughout the mosque before praying in it. Visitors can instantly see the capacity of the places designated for prayer in 12 locations inside the Prophet's Mosque and in the eastern, western, and northern expansions. Women can know the capacity of prayer places on the eastern and western sides inside the mosque and in the eastern, western and northern courtyards, the new western courtyards, and the roof. The service shows the beneficiary the status of prayer halls in four colours: "available", "semi-busy", "busy", or "unavailable".



It contributes to the smooth entry and exit of worshipers throughout the Prophet's Mosque and courtyards, as well as activating field operational plans to organize crowds during peak times.



The service is available via the following link:

https://eserv.wmn.gov.sa/e-services/prayers_map/