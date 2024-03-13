DUBAI - Dubai is welcoming residents and visitors to share memorable experiences during Ramadan, as the city transforms for a month of joyful moments.

A time of togetherness and an opportunity to share in a Holy Month to remember, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is hosting #RamadaninDubai citywide festivities from 10th March until Eid celebrations take over. This year, Ramadan offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the celebrations, unlike anywhere else in the world.

#RamadaninDubai sees every corner of Dubai coming to life with experiences to treasure while the city sparkles in celebration. Setting the scene for creating meaningful memories with loved ones, over 200 nationalities across Dubai have the chance to take part in this unique celebration. Iftars, Suhoors, outdoor Ramadan markets, family entertainment, great retail offers, community events, fireworks, cultural moments and hotel experiences offer families, and people of all ages and interests, an abundance of ways to connect and embrace the spirit of the season.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Ramadan is a time of togetherness and special moments with those closest to us. With a rich programme of unique experiences, moments of tradition and nostalgic activations, #RamadaninDubai offers people of every age and nationality endless ways to embrace new experiences and enjoy Dubai’s rich culture and heritage at this most treasured time of year. We welcome all residents and visitors to join us to explore the city’s warm ambience and unique traditions by immersing themselves in the joy of Ramadan's vibrant celebrations, exceptional shopping, cultural events, experiences and diverse cuisines across Dubai this Ramadan.”

Ramadan entertainment

Bringing further wonder to the skies every weekend during Ramadan, fireworks displays will take place at 22:00 from 15th to 17 March and 29th to 31st March at Bluewaters and The Beach (JBR). Further displays will take place from 22nd to 24th March at Al Seef, and from 5th to 7th April at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, traditional entertainment such as Al-Musaharati, Toomina, and oud and qanun players will delight visitors at AlSeef, Al Khawaneej Walk and Bluewaters during weekends. Youngsters will delight in appearances from Dubai characters, Modesh and Dana, who will make appearances throughout the month at Mirdiff City Centre, Deira City Centre, Circle Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Flavours of Ramadan

Known over the world as a culinary destination, Dubai’s gastronomy scene is set to touch new heights during Ramadan. With a delicious and diverse array of dining on offer throughout Ramadan there will be endless ways to enjoy iftar, either in restaurants, or at the city’s stunning selection of dedicated Iftar and Suhoor tents that are offering an authentic and welcoming community feel alongside a spectacular choice of local and international cuisine, for every budget.

The Ramadan Street Food Festival will return to offer a vibrant community atmosphere to explore local flavours and soak up the pleasant weather into the night with family and friends. The second edition of the festival will take place in Karama between 22 March and 7 April.

Exceptional iftars can be enjoyed in hotels across the city, including Palm Kitchen at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai; Maui at Sofitel Dubai The Palm; Mina’s Kitchen at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina; Aqua at JW Marriott Marquis; Level 42 at Shangri-La Dubai Hotel, SO/ Uptown Dubai, and Melia Desert Palm.

The Careem 'Everything App' will also enable Dubai residents and tourists to pre-book Iftar packages through its DineOut service at over 150 venues, including Jun’s Downtown Dubai, Iftar between the towers at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and Al Sultan Majlis at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Customers will also benefit from instant discounts on their dining bills, ranging from 15% - 40% across all venues, and an additional 30% discount on their Hala Taxi rides to and from the venues.

Ramadan shopping and gifting

Shopping districts and malls will offer an array of themed entertainment, offers, prizes, and local and global brands which Dubai is renowned for. Dubai Festival City Mall will host a large Ramadan tent where guests can experience a taste of heritage and food, as well as a Ramadan night market at Bay by Social. Visitors who dine using the Blue application will also get the chance to win Blue Points and weekly prizes of up to AED5,000, while roaming entertainment will delight people of all ages. Visitors to the Mall of Emirates will find special Ramadan collections and gifting for kids as part of Hag El Laila celebrations, with pop-up activities and ambient décor further helping to set a celebratory feel. The mall will also participate in Feed the Future, a CSR initiative in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank which aims to minimise food waste by donating surplus food and circulating it to those who need it the most.

At The Beach, JBR and City Walk, the TICKIT campaign will give 50 points – the equivalent of AED50 – to those who have Iftar three times across the two destinations. Both places will also host Ramadan Markets with artisanal vendors, along with themed music and entertainment. City Centre Mirdif is launching the new Sweet Corner 2.0. Both City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira will offer 5% cash back in Share points.

Shoppers can also discover special Ramadan offers at Bluewaters, and find promotions on branded clothes at The Outlet Village. Visitors to the Ibn Battuta and Circle Mall will be able to shop and dine amid beautiful traditional decoration and a warm Ramadan ambience.

Visitors can win big in a three-day mega raffle in which shoppers who spend AED200 at any of the participating malls will be in with the chance of winning cash prizes worth a total AED200,000. Over the Eid Al-Fitr weekend, 22 winners will be chosen to win prizes of AED5000 - AED15,000. Participating malls are: Al Bustan Centre, Arabian Center, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Lulu Silicon Central, Mudon Community Center, Shorooq Community Center, Bay Avenue, Villanova Community Center, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Serena MarketPlace, Times Square Center, Dubai Festival Plaza (TBC), Crown Mall, Marhaba Mall, Al Quoz Mall and Central Mall.

Hotel stays and dining offers

Exclusive offers from hotels and tourist destinations will help families, friends and loved ones spend more time together and enjoy value stays as well as special dining packages during the Holy Month.

Lavish Iftars and elevated Suhoors can be enjoyed at some of the city’s finest hotels including Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, JW Marriott Marquis, Melia Desert Palm and at Jumeriah properties, amongst others. Children eat for free at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort.

Hotels offering Ramadan menus, experiences and special offers include Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Hatta Resorts, Shangri La properties, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Paramount Hotel Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, JW Marriott Marquis, Central Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Thani Dubai, Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City, Hyatt Place Dubai Hotels & Residences, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City Dubai, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Grand Hyatt, Melia Desert Palm, and Millennium Plaza Downtown.

Global brand activations

Ramadan brings the opportunity to shop exclusive pieces from some of the world’s best-known brands and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Dubai’s shopping districts and malls.

Brands that will showcase exclusive Ramadan collections include Stella McCartney, which will debut a Ramadan 2024 Rose Capsule collection; Versace, which will unveil the exclusive Middle East Capsule collection; and ALDO, which is launching a curated Ramadan series. Shoppers can also check out top international brands such as Steve Madden, Dune London, Nine West, Charles & Keith and Level Shoes for exclusive pieces, Ramadan collections and deals of the season.

Events

The city will come alive with events for all ages during Ramadan, presenting endless memorable ways to share time together. Youngsters will love watching Masha and the Bear at the Coca Cola Arena on 15 March in a performance full of laughter, music, and adventure. Music fans can share in the vibrant atmosphere and togetherness of the Homayoun Shajarian and Anoushiravan Rohani Live concert in Dubai on 8 April at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Attractions and special offers

Families have plenty of opportunities to create wonderful memories to make throughout the month, with some of Dubai’s best attractions offering special Ramadan offers. The young and young at heart alike will delight in spending a day at the Dubai Dolphinarium, walking through the beautiful Dubai Miracle Garden, spotting celebrities at Madame Tussauds Dubai or enjoying the magic of the OliOli Children's Museum.

Wellness and sporting events

Presenting a holistic wellbeing offering for all ages and abilities this Ramadan, Dubai will host an array of outdoor fitness events including the Skechers Performance Run Series in which residents and visitors can run or walk routes of between 3 and 16km around the city, and the Dubai Harbour Night Run in which all ages and abilities can take part in a choice of routes while taking in iconic views.

One of the most prestigious sporting and social events of the calendar, the Dubai World Cup 2024 will return to Meydan Racecourse on 30 March, and families and friends can enjoy a day in the perfect April weather watching the thrilling Polo Masters Cup 2024 at the Habtoor Polo Resort & Spa from 1 - 6 April.

Sports fans can also witness the first-ever EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament Qualifier at the Coca-Cola Arena from 22-24 March when eight under-18 teams will go head to head for a spot in the finals that will take place in Berlin later this year.

Launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the #RamadaninDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the Holy Month.

The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign's execution. The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month. The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.