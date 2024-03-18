As the faithful gathered for their iftar meal on Sunday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque courtyard, a profound demonstration of leadership unfolded before them. The President of the country, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joined the UAE residents in the sacred tradition, embodying Ramadan's true spirit of humility and compassion.

Stunned by the unexpected presence of royalty, a hushed awe fell over the gathered faithful. Some rose to their feet to show their respect, while others remained transfixed by the towering figure of grace and leadership.

The ubiquitous mobile phones also came out, capturing the moment for posterity as Sheikh Mohamed and his entourage joined the congregation for iftar.

The President gestured for the gatherers to remain seated and start their iftar, breaking their 13-hour and 33-minute fast. In his gentle voice, he inquired about the well-being of the crowd.

Accompanied by Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President took place as boxes of meals were lined up for the faithful.

