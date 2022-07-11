MAKKAH – Hajj pilgrims are being given proper guidance in 23 major international languages around the clock at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This is part of the guidance program being implemented by the Agency for Languages and Translation at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Department of Spatial Guidance.



The program, which is being conducted under the supervision of the General Department of Languages and Translation, provides packages of services for the pilgrims at the Grand Mosque. The multilingual language service enables pilgrims from different nationalities to overcome language barriers and thus facilitate access to all services provided to the pilgrims so as to achieve the desired goals towards provision of the best possible services for the pilgrims as well as enriching their experiences.



The first among the three-pronged guidance program is spatial guidance under which those seeking guidance will be directed to places of guidance centers inside and outside the Grand Mosque. The external information centers will also serve the pilgrims in guiding to their designated destination. The elderly pilgrims will be guided to the nearest point of their destination. Welcoming pilgrims and providing with gifts are also include under this wing.



The second is temporal guidance, which is related to answering questions and inquiries related to the timing of prayers, the dates of visits, lectures and religious classes, and delivery of schedules of classes and lectures.



The third aspect is cultural guidance: This is represented by answering questions and inquiries of those pilgrims who want to take advantage of the cultural, scientific and historical aspects related to the Grand Mosque in their own language.

