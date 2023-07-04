AL-JOUF — The government agencies in Al-Haditha border port and the Pilgrims' City in Abu Ajram center in Al-Jouf region have completed their preparations to bid farewell to the pilgrims after completing their Hajj rituals.



The preparations have been completed under the supervision and follow up from Prince Faisal Bin Nawaf of Al-Jouf region, amid an integrated system of services and high readiness for all the sectors, which comes as an extension of the success achieved in the first phase of Hajj pilgrims' arrival.



Al-Haditha border port has raised its readiness in accordance to a high-level performance around the clock to serve Hajj pilgrims, and to increase the services quality that the Kingdom's leadership has provided for them.



The preparations have been completed with the participation of a number of government health, ambulance and service agencies.



The Pilgrims City in Abu Ajram Center in the region has completed its preparations to provide all of its services with high level to the pilgrims during their passage. They will conduct the second and last phase to serve the crowd of pilgrims who are departing to their countries.

