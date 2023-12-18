MADINAH — The Prophet's Mosque welcomed approximately 5,119,000 worshippers between Dec. 8 and 15.



The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque effectively organized and facilitated the entry of 501,938 visitors to Prophet Mohammed’s tomb, and 235,341 devotees performed prayers at the revered Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah.



The Authority reported comprehensive services for the mosque's visitors.



Notably, 15,295 elderly and individuals with special needs accessed designated sites, while translation services in various languages were utilized by 87,446 people of diverse nationalities.



In addition, the mosque's library attracted 13,584 visitors, 4,783 people explored exhibitions and museums, and 8,638 utilized phone services and other communication channels.



The authority distributed over 111,600 bottles of Zamzam water, provided 92,992 Iftar meals, and gifted 42,125 presents to worshipers and visitors.

