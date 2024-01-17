Over 130,000 students from 43 schools across the UAE have been invited to create artistic visual expressions of human fraternity as part of an initiative organised by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity (ZAHF).

In partnership with GEMS Education, the second edition of ZAHF’s “Expressions of Human Fraternity” initiative will engage students of all ages to showcase their personal interpretations of human fraternity through various types of art – paintings, drawing, sketches and mixed media.

“Expressions of Human Fraternity” recognises the pivotal role of young people in fostering respect for others and appreciation for differences. The students’ artistic contributions evoke new perspectives and ideas on how humanity can harness a more peaceful future.

Human fraternity

The initiative launched ahead of the fourth annual International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4, 2024, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly as a day to promote peace, harmony and intercultural dialogue around the world.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognizes people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness, and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019 to mark the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background

