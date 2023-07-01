MINA — One million pilgrims and worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques made elaborate preparations to receive the huge number of pilgrims and worshipers who gathered to offer the Friday prayers.



The presidency announced the success of the presidency’s plan for the smooth flow of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Wida (farewell tawaf) on the second day of tashreeq on Friday.



“The pilgrims flocked to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform the farewell tawaf, enjoying the finest facilities and services, keeping pace with the highest international standards,” The presidency said while noting that the largest ever expansion of the Grand Mosque, including the mataf, and the presidency’s elaborate arrangements enabled the pilgrims to perform the rituals in ease and comfort.



The presidency confirmed that the second phase of the presidency’s plan is centered on mobilizing all its field teams to perform their tasks and raising the level of readiness to the maximum, using the best and latest technologies in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims. The presidency is keen on managing the pilgrims’ grouping plan in a smooth and hassle-free way, he said while identifying that this is the largest operational plan in its history.



The presidency has mobilized all its capabilities to utilize all the floors of the Grand Mosque’s Third Saudi Expansion as well as the King Fahd Expansion and all the courtyards to serve the pilgrims, with giving top priority to ensuring the smooth flow of pilgrims and performance of the rituals in the best possible manner.

