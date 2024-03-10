The Muslim Council of Elders will offer 5 diverse programmes on social media during Ramadan 2024, focusing on promoting peace, dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence.

The programmes include "Imam Al-Tayeb," "Human Values with the Elders," "Month of Coexistence," "Reflect on Your Fasting," and "Humanitarian Stories with Youth."

The "Imam Al-Tayeb" programme explores the 99 Names of Allah with interpretations linked to current world events, while the "Human Values with the Elders" programme delves into noble human values such as equality, patience, and cooperation, emphasising their significance in fostering peace and unity in societies.

During Ramadan 2024, the Muslim Council of Elders presents a programme for youth called "Humanitarian Stories with Youth," showcasing inspiring stories that have led to positive changes in communities. Other programmes include "Reflect on Fasting," highlighting the benefits of fasting on individuals, and "Month of Harmonious Coexistence," focusing on humanitarian values during Ramadan such as kindness, solidarity, and righteousness.