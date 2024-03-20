Moroccan-Dutch couple Anouck and Mehdi immerse themselves in the Ramadan experience far from home in Dubai. Having recently relocated to the UAE in January, they were swiftly embraced by the spirit of the holy month, offering them comfort while adapting to their new culture.

"Unlike the Netherlands, Dubai truly embraces the spirit of Ramadan," Dutch wife Anouck explained. "The city is beautifully decorated, and the hotels host remarkable iftars and suhoors, allowing us to immerse ourselves in the festive atmosphere," she added.

Back in The Netherlands, Ramadan was a time for Anouck and Mehdi to gather with their families, breaking their fast together and cherishing the traditional Moroccan dishes lovingly prepared by Mehdi's family. However, their Ramadan experience has taken on a whole new dimension since moving to Dubai. The contrasting climate and shorter days have added a fresh perspective to their observance of this holy month.

Reflecting on their traditions, Anouck and Mehdi fondly recalled watching Ramadan TV specials together as a family. Their favourite Moroccan comedy TV show featuring Kabbour holds a special place in their hearts. "All fellow Moroccans will know it," Anouck exclaimed.

Balancing work and Ramadan

While working during weekdays, Anouck and Mehdi had to balance preparing meals at home, ordering food, and enjoying the diverse culinary offerings in Dubai. The temptation to indulge in the city's vast array of food establishments is hard to resist. "Dubai has so many food options that it's truly a food lover's paradise," Anouck admitted.

While family remains an integral part of Ramadan, Anouck and Mehdi have found solace in the strong bonds of friendship they have formed in Dubai. "Friends become family here in Dubai, so we break our fast with friends every now and then," Mehdi shared. This sense of community and togetherness has made their Ramadan experience even more fulfilling.

Ease of fasting in the UAE

The couple agree that fasting in the UAE has been a seamless experience compared to their time in the Netherlands. "Most of our colleagues are also fasting in the office, fostering a sense of unity," Mehdi explained. The presence of numerous mosques and prayer rooms, including the opportunity to pray Taraweeh in malls, has further enhanced their spiritual journey.

However, despite all the new experiences, they miss the nostalgic moments shared with their families back home. "We miss the traditional Moroccan dishes and the laughter we shared as we reminisced about the past," Anouck revealed. They hold onto the hope of one day celebrating Ramadan with their entire family in Dubai.

Technology has bridged the distance between them and their family in the Netherlands. "Luckily, we live in a time where your family is just a phone call away," Mehdi says. They make it a point to call their families at least once a week and exchange daily texts to stay connected, especially during this sacred month.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

