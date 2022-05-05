Makkah - The Languages and Translation Unit, represented by the General Administration of Digital Broadcasting in Languages, and through the initiative of the Minbar (pulpit) Al-Haram initiative, and the digital broadcasting initiative in international languages ​​24 hours a day from the Grand Mosque in Ramadan, has delivered the message of the Two Holy Mosques to the rest of the world, in different languages, through the Al-Haramain digital platform, and FM radio frequencies, which comes within the presidency’s participation with the Makkah Region initiative titled “How to be a role model in the digital world.”

The Director-General of the General Administration of Digital Broadcasting in Languages, Mishari Al-Matrafi, said that the number of beneficiaries of the Minbar Al-Haram initiative ​​to broadcast the translation of Friday sermons during Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr sermon, amounted to more than 223,877, adding that the administration transmitted programs, scientific lessons, sermons and recitation of the Quran and the hadiths of the Prophet about the virtues of fasting and zakat, for nearly 720 consecutive hours for each language, with the number of beneficiaries from all languages ​​exceeding more than 557,515.