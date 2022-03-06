

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Saturday that there is no need for obtaining permit and taking appointment to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.



The new decision means that worshipers can pray at the Two Holy Mosques and visit the grave of the Prophet (peace be upon him) without the need to issue any permits.



The ministry announced that issuing permits will still be applied to perform Umrah and pray at Al-Rawdah Sharifa.



“Showing the immune health status on the Tawakkalna application is the only prerequisite to enter and perform prayer at the Two Holy Mosques,” the ministry said.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).