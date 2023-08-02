The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, will hold the next edition of 'A Call from Space' in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.

The event, set to take place on 3rd August, promises a unique opportunity for attendees to converse live with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS), during his final month in space before he embarks on his journey back to Earth.

The session will take place at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, with the event set to commence from 13:45. The doors will open at 12:45 and close at 13:40. Considering the limited seating capacity, enthusiasts are urged to confirm their attendance by visiting https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/ar/programmes/A-Call-from-Space.

The successful series has so far engaged over 9,600 participants across the UAE, providing a unique perspective into Al Neyadi’s historic longest Arab space mission and fostering interactive dialogue with him.

Al Neyadi has spent close to five months on the ISS, contributing to various scientific experiments and essential maintenance tasks. As Al Neyadi's mission nears its end, this event marks an opportunity for the public in Abu Dhabi to engage with the Emirati astronaut one last time before his return, highlighting the significance of the UAE's space ambitions and the inspiring journey of Sultan Al Neyadi.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.