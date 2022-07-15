LIWA - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the 18th edition of the Liwa Date Festival will begin on Saturday in the city of Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi from 16th to 24th July, 2022.

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, said the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the agriculture sector will help strengthen food security and the national economy, completing the efforts started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the foundations of the country’s agricultural sector.

Al Mazrouei then thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and his directives to promote the event’s activities and competitions, lauding the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Liwa Dates Festival, which has made agriculture a culture among members of the community and is helping to achieve food security and sustainable agricultural production.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Festival, said the 18th edition of the event will include 23 main competitions and 293 prizes with a total value of AED8.3 million.

It will also include several activities in the folklore market, in addition to showcasing traditional crafts, theatre activities and a number of exciting events for all age groups, he added, noting that the festival will be open to the public every day from 16:00 to 22:00 from 16th to 24th July, 2022.