H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, inaugurated the “Time and Identity” exhibition, which showcases the works of 22 established and emerging Emirati artists from various generations.

The exhibition, which delves into the themes of time, memory and identity, runs until 15th September at the Al Safa Art and Design Library.

Fostering a space for learning and exchanging experiences among the artists, the exhibition aligns with Dubai’s vision for building a sustainable cultural and creative sector and consolidating its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Sheikha Latifa said that the “Time and Identity” exhibition provides a forum for Emirati artists to express their rich and varied artistic perspectives in addition to serving as a bridge between established and emerging artists. The event, which marks a milestone in the growth of Dubai’s creative ecosystem, has been designed to both raise the profile of artists and enrich the local artistic landscape, she noted.

“The exhibition not only showcases artistic excellence and human creativity but also provides a channel for Emirati artists at various stages of their journey to engage in constructive dialogue, exchange ideas and explore creative themes. The event supports Dubai’s overarching vision for a sustainable and vibrant cultural and creative sector,” she added.

Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition, meeting with the artists who conveyed their positive outlook for the art sector in Dubai. They attributed the bright prospects of the sector to the steadfast support of Her Highness and the UAE’s leadership, who have been committed to invest in the growth of the sector, empower artists and provide them with the resources needed to pursue their passion. She also praised the artistic vision and creativity in the works displayed at the exhibition.

“Time and Identity” features the works of 22 Emirati artists, each of which express cultural subtleties, visionary perspectives, and aspirational ideals. One standout is Mohammed Kazem’s “Inkjet print on paper”, which transforms abstract concepts into visually stunning images. Dr. Mohamed Yousif's “My Small Naashaat” features a unique sculptural style, while Taqwa Alnaqbi's “The Maroon Dress” pays homage to local culture and heritage. Zeinab Alhashemi’s “Camoulflage X Y Z” delves into Charles Darwin’s famed theory, exploring it through an artistic lens. “Artificial Portraits” by Maitha Demithan documents her exploration of artificial intelligence, serving as a temporal gateway.

The exhibition offers a vibrant voyage through art, culture, and thought. “Settling Back In”, a series by Ammar Al Banna, delves into the nuances of local history and past social events. “128 Days Punch In – Punch Out” by Ammar Al Attar stimulates discussions about the role and significance of work in our lives. Asmaa Balhamr’s pieces titled “Souq Al Ras Façade Observation” and “El Ebrahimi building observation” shed light on Emirati architecture’s influence on the landscape’s collective memory.

In “SEEN, Sidroh Series”, Amina Al Jarman documents the Sidrawa region of Ras Al-Khaimah, bridging the gap between the past and present. Jumaa Al Haj’s artwork “Loose Leaf” captivates viewers with its detailing, whereas Abdulqader Alrais showcases a poignant self-portrait from 1973.

Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum’s “Observers of Change (⅔)” is part of a four-photo series that was displayed at the UAE Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2011. Fatima Al Ali’s “I Tell Myself I Remember It All” is a journey into memory and the influence of emotional states on it. Maitha Al Omaira’s “How is Nature Constant When the Sun Never Rests?” challenges the traditional ideas of nature’s stability and uniformity by highlighting environmental anomalies.

Latifa Saeed’s “The Archive”, is a piece stemming from in-depth research of 180 unique country sites. Moza Al Falasi’s artwork, “Murmuration”, delves into the fluid concepts of identity and memory. Salama Al Falasi’s “Absent” draws inspiration from a poem by Mahmoud Darwish, while Salama Nassib’s “Then and Now Series | The Garden” revisits the notion of memory and Rawdha Al Ketbi’s “Pause” provides a unique perspective into time travel’s vast horizons. These artworks weave a rich tapestry of exploration into memory, identity, and time.

Asma Khoory’s “Collective Memories” encapsulates the intricate dynamics of memory’s presence and its occasional absence in our lives. Safeya Sharif’s “Hallucinogenic Facade: Starting Point” series navigates the delicate boundary between reality and imagination, and Salmah Al Mansoori’s “Who I Became Within These Walls” underscores the profound impact of one’s surroundings on their identity.