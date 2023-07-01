MAKKAH — The Holy Makkah Municipality has said that the cleaning contracts for this year's Hajj included 13,549 workers, drivers, supervisors and observers of cleanliness.



Of the 13,549 workers, 7,250 have been allocated to work in the holy sites. A total of 912 pieces of cleaning equipment have been deployed — 438 of them in the holy sites.



The Municipality operated six mobile cleaning stations in the holy sites, in addition to distributing nine waste compactor trucks to support the system of general cleaning work during Hajj.



According to a report issued by the Municipality, the total waste generated in 12 days since the beginning of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah exceeded 68,000 tons.



The Holy Makkah Municipality indicated that it had provided a temporary storage system for waste — 111 ground storage and 1,071 compact boxes distributed to the holy sites to be used according to the operational plan.



The cleaning plan for this year's Hajj season began before the arrival of the pilgrims, as the holy sites were equipped in all aspects, such as maintenance work and arranging the places used by the pilgrims during their arrival.



To protect the cleaners from fatigue and sunstroke, the work was divided this year into two morning and evening shifts, avoiding the noon hours, as Hajj this year is coinciding with the peak summer.



These efforts come from the great care the Holy Makkah Municipality attaches to hygiene and environmental sanitation during the Hajj season, as it relates to the health and environmental aspects that accompany pilgrims throughout their journey in Makkah and the holy sites.

