DUBAI: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will display 30 photographs of Emirati women to observe the International Women's Day as part of the UAE Gender Balance Council's (UAEGBC) 'UAE's Women Face Print' exhibition.

At the heart of the display is a rare painting of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, spouse of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The display is a ladies-centric collection of photos, fully focused on featuring the lifestyles in the beginning of the Emirates before the foundation of the Union.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of the Dubai Women Establishment and wife of Sheikh H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said: "Exploring the stories behind each unique and inspiring photograph transports us to the past with all its details and simplicity in celebration of the strength and resilience of the Emirati spirit, while also documenting the vital role that women played in shaping our history."

She added that each collection has been attributed to a meaningful word in the Emirati dialect to shed light on the Emirati spirit. There’s a narrative behind each of the four collections of photographs, but the photographs have one main purpose, which is to document the vital role that women played in shaping our history.

Sheikha Manal noted that the exhibition, with its various collection of photographs, enriches the artistic and cultural diversity of Expo Dubai 2020 and strengthens global communication as it gives visitors the opportunity to explore the pioneering contributions of women since the founding of the union.

"H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) represents a pioneering model for giving to her country, providing the best support for the Founder of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," said Sheikha Manal.

She hailed the significant role played by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and her support for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in his personal and professional life.

For her part, Mona Al Marri, Vice-President of the UAEGBC and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect platform to give a tribute to Emirati women.

The exhibition highlights contributions and inspiring presence of women in various aspects of life at the time, as housewives, teachers, farmers, craftswomen, or their roles in advanced ranks of the police, among others. It also reflects the great efforts our founding fathers put towards equality and empowering women in all aspects of life.