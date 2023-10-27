Under the warm glow of dimmed lights, poets from all walks of life came together at a restaurant in Dubai's Al Barsha on Tuesday for an evening of spoken word.

Hosted by Just Entertainment, a UAE-based startup specialising in spoken word and stand-up comedy events, the gathering turned the stage into a canvas for the expression of the poets' deepest emotions. Age and background didn't matter, and the power of spoken word reigned supreme.

The poets delved into themes as diverse as human existence itself: Personal relationships, the trials and tribulations of coming-of-age, and even weighty subjects like political and regional conflict.

Instead of traditional clapping, the audience was encouraged to snap their fingers during the performances. This subtle change added an extra layer of intimacy and engagement, allowing the wordsmiths on stage to maintain their flow without disruption.

Just Entertainment was co-founded in 2021 by Alysia Knowles, a full-time photographer and poet, and Maher Barwany, a comedian.

The startup, Knowles said, was born out of a desire for more personal and intimate events. Their events move between various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The audience is a diverse mix of people from all backgrounds: Gen-Z, mothers of teenagers, folks rocking Keffiyeh scarves, and an equal balance of men and women — it's like an open invitation for everyone. You're welcome to step up and share your poetry, or simply bask in the beauty of spoken word.

