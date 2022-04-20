DUBAI - In celebration of World Heritage Day, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) held an event under the theme 'Heritage Through Generations' at the Heritage Community Centre in Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood.

The event included a panel discussion, a presentation of Emirati traditional crafts, and a tour of the centre.

In the presence of a group from the Authority's staff, the panel discussion focused on Emirati heritage, hosting researchers and heritage experts. This session brought together Emirati heritage researcher Al Laghsh and Emirati researcher in the field of daggers and swords Abdullah Al Matroushi, both of whom discussed several topics in the world of heritage, including concepts and purpose of world heritage; Emirati heritage and its connection to different social lifestyles; centres and entities that incubate heritage in general; heritage in the future; in addition to modern media (social media) in the post-pandemic and globalisation era; and local initiatives in the application of UNESCO's measures.

Al Anood Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Acting Director of Cultural and Heritage Programmes Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the Authority's celebration of World Heritage Day stems from its belief in the importance of heritage as an integral part of the local identity and culture, and a source of inspiration for young generations to continue the journey of excellence in the country.

She added, "At Dubai Culture, we seek to continuously preserve, celebrate and disseminate Emirati heritage, promoting the concepts of its culture among society members by honouring the heritage of our ancestors year-round across all occasions and maintain it from generation to generation."

Al Anood continued, "The emirate's long history and rich heritage form a pillar on which its bright present is distinguished. By consolidating its values ​​in the hearts of our children, we offer them the opportunity to draw lessons from it and inspire an approach that will be the basis for their passage from the prosperous present to a brighter and more creative future. Preserving Emirati heritage is a priority of Dubai Culture, and we spare no effort to fulfil its cultural responsibility of preserving and celebrating the emirate’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage."

The panel discussion was followed by a showcasing of traditional crafts presented by a group of female Emirati artisans as part of Dubai Culture's commitment to reviving the ancestral industry and preserving traditional crafts from extinction.

The event concluded with a tour for the audience around the Heritage Community Centre, which is an educational space dedicated to Emirati cultural heritage in practice and preservation.