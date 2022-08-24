DUBAI - In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day 2022, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has held the 8th Emirati Women’s Forum at DEWA Academy in Al Hudaiba.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA attended the event. A number of DEWA officials were also present.

The event was broadcast live on DEWA’s internal and external channels to help all female employees attend the forum as well as Women Committees at different organisations.

"DEWA follows in the wise leadership footsteps to support and empower women and is one of the most prominent government organisations supporting women in the energy sector, especially renewable and clean energy and sustainability. DEWA provides competent opportunities for men and women and focuses on empowering women in all positions. This has made it a model for public and private entities in the UAE and abroad. DEWA’s female employees have reached 1,950 working in all its divisions. This includes 785 female employees in the engineering and technical sector, while 321 female employees occupy leadership positions at DEWA. Emirati female employees constitute 83% of the total female workforce at DEWA, whereas the percentage of Emirati women at the Research and Development Centre is 50%, holding postgraduate degrees in the scientific and engineering fields. Female employees also participate in many volunteering activities. The total volunteering hours of DEWA’s female employees in 2021 amounted to more than 16,000 hours in 28 humanitarian and community initiatives," said Al Tayer.

The forum included a video presentation of the Emirati women’s journey at DEWA and the UAE in general, in addition to the most prominent achievements of female Emirati employees and DEWA Women’s Committee.

The Forum also featured a high-level panel discussion, with the participation of a group of leading Emirati female engineers in the UAE. The session was titled "Emirati Women: A Unique Model of Empowerment", with the participation of Amani Al Hosani - UAE’s first female nuclear scientist, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; and Hessa Ali - Control System Engineer for the Hope Probe, from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Al Tayer honoured Amani Al Hosani; Hessa Ali; Hana Al Muhairi, Assistant Manager of Partnerships at the Museum of the Future, and a number of DEWA’s Emirati female employees who contributed effectively to supporting DEWA’s global excellence and leadership, as part of its annual approach to recognising outstanding Emirati female employees.