The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Farid Emadi, chaired a coordination meeting with the assistant undersecretaries in the ministry to determine its preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, reports Al-Qabas daily. Undersecretary Emadi announced that an integrated plan had been developed in all sectors and departments of the Ministry of Awqaf to receive the blessed month of Ramadan.

Emadi said in a press statement, “The Ministry of Awqaf has drawn up its plan to receive the month of Ramadan, after the Cabinet announced worshippers will be allowed to pray and lessons and lectures will be allowed to be held just as the case was before the pandemic broke out”.

