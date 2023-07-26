The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has meticulously prepared a programme that encompasses an array of captivating events and workshops spanning the duration of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival.

The eighth edition of the festival will be a remarkable cultural and agricultural event taking place in the Emirate of Ajman at the Emirates Hospitality Hall from July 27 to 30, 2023.

Attendees can look forward to the Juffair decoration workshop, the decoupage workshop on gypsum, and enthralling performances by the renowned Shaer band.

Popular show

The festival will also feature the lively popular show "Medley", and the Al-Madis Workshop, and yet other workshops such as palm grove and the wicker dyeing workshop, palm frond painting, Al-Basaal, and rope-breaking. Each day of the festival will culminate with a charity auction and the announcement of the Mazayna Dates competition results.

Throughout the four days of the Liwa Ajman Festival for Dates and Honey, enthusiastic competitions will be held, featuring valuable prizes worth AED388,000 ($105,636).

The festival features a variety of competitions, starting with the renowned Mazayna Dates competition, where the best dates are showcased and rewarded. The competing date types include Youman, Khashari, Al Shishi, and Khalas for the Emirate of Ajman contestants, and Al Nukhba, Fard, Al Burji, Khunaizi, Al Shishi, Khalas, and Lulu for the northern emirates and other emirates contestants.

Citrus competition

Additionally, there will be citrus competitions, encompassing lemons, orange mangoes, and local citrus fruits. Moreover, various honey competitions will be held, encompassing the Sidr, Samar, liquid, and crystallised honey.

In each of the dates and honey categories, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners, with prize values ranging from AED3,000 to AED7,000. Furthermore, exciting competitions will take place on the main theatre stage of the festival over the four days, offering the public a chance to win vouchers worth AED5,000.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the ADTD, said: "This remarkable festival will showcase a diverse range of activities and competitions that aim to highlight the beauty of dates, honey, and the Emirati culture. These traditional treasures hold immense importance, shaping our heritage, culinary practices, and medicinal traditions. Moreover, it offers a chance for farmers to exchange valuable agricultural experiences, fostering sustainable practices for a brighter future."

Ecotourism

“By embracing modern irrigation technologies, enhancing productivity through sustainable practices, preserving biodiversity, and promoting eco-tourism, farmers can contribute significantly to the promotion of sustainable tourism. The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival serves as a platform for fostering these essential practices and driving positive change in the emirate. Together, with a collective commitment to sustainability, the festival can lead the way towards a greener, more responsible future in Ajman," Alhashmi concluded.

Other festival highlights include the popular market, supporting productive families and small and medium enterprises, and the date and honey market, displaying the natural products of farmers. Craft workshops will showcase the historical and contemporary uses of the palm tree, while a charity auction will be organised to support charitable causes and the underprivileged.

Traditional competitions and games targeting children will also be held, aiming to enhance Emirati identity in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy folklore songs and performances presented by popular bands participating in the festival.

