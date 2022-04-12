RIYADH — Foreign pilgrims will get a major chunk of 85 percent of the total number of one million pilgrims who will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. Domestic pilgrims constitute only 15 percent of the total pilgrims, Al-Arabiya channel reported quoting well-informed sources.



According to the sources, the number allocated for domestic pilgrims will not exceed 150,000, while the number of pilgrims from outside the Kingdom will reach 850,000.



The decision aimed at providing an opportunity for a maximum number of the faithful from all around the world to perform Hajj after taking into account the fact that foreign pilgrims were not allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years of 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Only a limited number of domestic pilgrims was allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced recently that a total number of one million domestic and foreign pilgrims would be allowed to perform Hajj this year. This will be in accordance with the quotas allocated to each country and after taking into account the recommendations of the health authorities.



The ministry has clarified that this year’s Hajj is open to those who are under the age of 65 years and have received COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.



Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are also required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.



The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with the necessary precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.

