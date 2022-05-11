Muscat – As many as 400 citizens under social security will perform Hajj free this year based on a Royal Directive, the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) has stated.

‘The ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, is pleased to announce to citizens of social security who wish to perform Hajj to register through www.hajj.om,’ MoSD stated.

Applicants must fulfil certain criteria, including good health, age (30 to 65 years) and not performed Hajj earlier.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has announced that citizens and residents of Oman who wish to perform Hajj this year can register starting from May 9 to 14 via the electronic system for pilgrims. Oman’s quota for this year’s Hajj is 6,338 pilgrims.

